J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,319 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,229,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 4,124.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,120,000 after buying an additional 961,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,756,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

