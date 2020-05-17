J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 10,118 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $227.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.