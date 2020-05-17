J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,281 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.21. 4,577,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

