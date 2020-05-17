J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 36,558 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,558 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $91.30. 3,130,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,417. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.