J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 5,208 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 11.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

