J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 563 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $9.70 on Friday, reaching $321.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.10.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

