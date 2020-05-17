J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 66,819 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 85.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $287.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,136,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

