J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 7,502 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,045,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.17. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.