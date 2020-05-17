John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 274.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,670 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,072.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 335,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,995. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.