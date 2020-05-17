Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Cfra lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,629,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,751,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,627,000 after buying an additional 3,166,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,376,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

