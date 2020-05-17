Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will post $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $16.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $18.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 491,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,435. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

