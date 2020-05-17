Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2,072.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 142,991 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,163,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

