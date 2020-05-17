Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Buys 710 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. 13,605,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,043,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

