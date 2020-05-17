Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 52,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.81. 6,878,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average is $192.95.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.