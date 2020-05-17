Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $278.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

