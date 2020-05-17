Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $11.28 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,466,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after buying an additional 804,637 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,079,000 after buying an additional 709,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after buying an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

