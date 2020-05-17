Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $17.48 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

