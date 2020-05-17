Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 6,020,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

