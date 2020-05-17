Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,214,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

