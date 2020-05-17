Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total transaction of $1,662,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total value of $2,067,962.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,748 shares of company stock valued at $67,122,008. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.33. 5,672,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.69, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

