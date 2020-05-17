L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will report earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the lowest is $2.56. L3Harris reported earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year earnings of $11.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $176.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

