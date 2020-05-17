Lake Street Capital Increases DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $14.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 211.11% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of DMAC stock remained flat at $$4.50 during trading hours on Friday. 227,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,587. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,311,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

