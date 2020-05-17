LEOcoin (LC4) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market cap of $215,540.14 and approximately $2,866.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,747.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.91 or 0.02132989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.67 or 0.02499948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00453078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00678482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00069037 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024158 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00482392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

