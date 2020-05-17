Liquidity Network Market Cap Hits $564,772.34 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $564,772.34 and $29,798.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.01978839 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00087231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00167983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.