Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOB shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,344,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 372,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 107,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $474.70 million, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.14. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.