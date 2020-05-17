Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

LOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of LOMA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 874,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,905. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $475.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,899,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.