Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOMA. ValuEngine cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

NYSE LOMA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 874,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,905. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $475.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3,487.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,899,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

