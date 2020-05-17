Loop Capital Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $265.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

Facebook stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,383,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $600.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average of $194.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

