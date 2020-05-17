LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. 2,263,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

