Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) Declares $1.80 Final Dividend

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) announced a final dividend on Monday, May 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Shares of MQG stock opened at A$106.39 ($75.45) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$125.97. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of A$70.45 ($49.96) and a twelve month high of A$152.35 ($108.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.