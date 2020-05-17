Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) Declares $1.80 Final Dividend

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) announced a final dividend on Monday, May 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Shares of MQG stock opened at A$106.39 ($75.45) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$125.97. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of A$70.45 ($49.96) and a twelve month high of A$152.35 ($108.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.