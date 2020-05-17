MaidSafeCoin Market Cap Tops $46.12 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Cryptopia. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $46.12 million and approximately $297,751.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.01975834 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00087126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00167813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

