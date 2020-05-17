Maincoin (MNC) Trading Up 104.5% This Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $38,025.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 104.5% higher against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.93 or 0.03480898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00054298 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,369,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

