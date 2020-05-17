Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Manchester United from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 142,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,159. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $652.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Manchester United by 629.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 7,136.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

