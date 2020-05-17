Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 261.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $53.60. 2,263,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,907. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

