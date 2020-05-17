Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys 4,549 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 428.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 214.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $70.93. 2,811,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,904. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

