Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

