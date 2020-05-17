Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. L3Harris makes up approximately 1.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.78. 1,714,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,483. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average of $199.86. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.59.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.