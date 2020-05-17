Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Decreases Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,843 shares of company stock worth $52,556,301. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.83. 2,265,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,734. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.