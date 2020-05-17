Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Decreases Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.25. 4,531,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,062. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

