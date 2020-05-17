Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 86,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.19. 5,250,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

