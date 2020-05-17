Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,507,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.