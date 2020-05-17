Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $73,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN traded up $5.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $576.72. 865,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $525.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $581.78. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.26.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

