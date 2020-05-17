Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 1,365,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,365. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

