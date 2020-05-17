Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 230,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588,775. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

