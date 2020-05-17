Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 24,152,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

