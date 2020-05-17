Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 203,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.87. 325,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 0.88. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

