Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Corteva by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion and a PE ratio of -19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

