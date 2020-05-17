Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 225 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $203.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,163,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.51. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

