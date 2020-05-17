Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 340 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.13.

Danaher stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.85. 5,586,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

