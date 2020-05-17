Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 981 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 6.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,182,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.